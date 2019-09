I Tried Filming My Workouts Like Busy Philipps & Here's What I Learned

You guys, this was so awkward at first. A while back, yoga sensation Jessamyn Stanley told me that taking a gym selfie can be a very empowering experience — which I totally believe. It's not that I think workout photos or videos are vain, I just find the process so uncomfortable, even in my own home. TBH, I filmed (pro tip: use the "hands-free" setting on Instagram stories to film yourself) and deleted like three videos before I finally posted one that I was happy with. I felt kind of stupid staring at myself doing downward dogs? One evening when I was doing LEKfit at my boyfriend's apartment, his roommate caught me dancing around and filming myself, which was as awkward as it sounds.