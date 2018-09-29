Who Is Nicki Minaj's New Boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton?

A recent trip to Dubai is fueling dating rumors between Nicki Minaj and a certain British race car driver.
Lewis Hamilton, 33, made an appearance on Minaj’s Instagram this week, with the two posing for a selfie on an ATV in the middle of the desert. Clad in helmets and Versace gear, Minaj wrote, “Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on.”
Hamilton also posted a photo of the trip showing the two of them flipping off the camera, backlit by a desert sunset. Understandably, fans went haywire in the comments, looking for more information on Minaj’s driving partner.
And the first thing to know is that Minaj was in very capable hands — because, like Minaj, Hamilton is one of the biggest names in his field. He’s widely considered one of the best — if not the best — Formula 1 race car drivers of his generation. Hamilton, who grew up in the small English town of Stevenage, began racing in early childhood and would eventually come to win four world championships, making him the most successful British F1 driver in history.
It’s not a surprise that Minaj has been linked to someone with a résumé as impressive as her own, and it’s also not the first time they’ve been seen together. Minaj and Hamilton were spotted stepping out together at a Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week event, just a few days after her now-infamous tussle with Cardi B. Hamilton later posted a sleek Instagram video of the night (he’s got a partnership with the brand), sparking even more dating rumors.
Neither camp has formally confirmed the relationship, but Minaj has teased that there’s a special guy in her life. Minaj opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, saying, “Well, there was a new boy, but he and I kind of fell back a little bit. And then there’s a newer...yeah, fairly new. He’s been around for a couple wigs now.”
