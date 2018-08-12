Who Is The Mystery Man Nicki Minaj Is Singing About In These Songs?

Minaj doesn’t bring up this mysterious former love again until nearly the end of the 19-track album. “Come See About Me” is a much softer and contemplative song compared to the rest of the album, and arguably the rest of all of Minaj’s albums. It is a hopeful postmortem that longs for a second chance. With lyrics like, “I know you’ve had a lot of work to do / Oooh, you got used to things without me baby,” it sounds like this breakup wasn’t a recent one, but rather one where they’ve had some time away from each other. It also might be a reference to The Supremes’ song with the same title. Both songs are about holding out hope that someone you still love, and are no longer with, will give the relationship a second chance. They speak to a restlessness and lack of closure that the singer is trying, but ultimately fails, to understand. “You hope that they’re thinking about you and hope you’re okay in this crazy world,” explained Minaj to Beats 1. She got pretty emotional after playing the track for Beats 1, so it’s clear this song and the person it’s about mean a lot to her. The chorus ends with a pretty big ask: “It won’t hurt just to see what we could be / So come see about me, yeah.”