Lest fans think Nicki Minaj has gone soft in her popularity, here comes her album Queen to set the record straight. After several delays, the long-awaited album finally arrived today, and Minaj has very few fucks to give. Yes, Eminem is featured. And, yes, the album was more than worth the wait, in part because Minaj is so liberal with her name-dropping.
While so many male rappers flaunt their sexual exploits, here comes Her Minajesty with an epic list of all the rappers and celebrities who's advances she's rejected in the already iconic track, "Barbie Dreams." Celebrating her sexuality, the rapper drags and straight up excoriates a who's who list of musicians and celebrities, mentioning Drake, 50 Cent, and DJ Khaled. Some pop culture and music icons, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, also get a shout out. "Barbie Dreams" is also causing controversy, though: It contains lyrics that ring of homophobia, specifically about rapper Young Thug. This is an issue that Minaj has been called out for in the past by fans and critics alike.
Find the full list of every good, bad, and ugly mention, below.
Lil Wayne
"I'm looking for a n---- to give some babies
A handful of Weezy’s, a sprinkle of Dave East"
Slim Jxmmi & Swae Lee
"Man, I ain't got no type, like Jxmmi and Swae Lee
But if he can't fuck three times a night, peace"
Karrueche Tran & Quavo
"Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay though
I heard she think I'm tryna give the coochie to Quavo"
Bow-Wow & Fetty Wap
"All these Bow-Wow challenge n---- lying and shit
Man, these Fetty Wap n---- stay eyeing my shit"
Drake
"Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me shit
But I don't know, the pussy better if he's crying and shit"
Meek Mill
"Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to dump him
I used to pray for times like this
Face ass when I fuck him"
Uzi Vert
"Man, Uzi is my baby, he ain't takin' an L
But he took it literally when I said 'go to hell'"
Young Thug
"Used to fuck with Young Thug, I ain't addressing this shit
I caught him in my dressing rooms stealing dresses and shit"
Special Ed & Desiigner
"I remember when I used to have a crush on Special Ed
Shoutout Desiigner, 'cause he made it out of special ed"
Mike Tyson
"Like Mike Tyson, he was biting my shit
Talking 'bout why you got these n---- fighting and shit"
Young M.A.
"On the real, I should make these n---- rap for the pussy
Young M.A., lady love, get the strap for this pussy, uh"
Drake & Odell Beckham
"And I would've had that Odell Beckham banging the cake
'Til I saw him hopping out of cars dancing to Drake"
Future
"I been a five-star bitch, man, word to God
I'mma give that n---- Future thirty"
DJ Khaled
"Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain't speaking
Ain't no fat n---- telling me what he ain't eating"
Silent G
"Why G in the game with the hammer yelling "gang, gang"
This isn't what I meant when I said a gang bang"
Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
"Tekashi wanna menage, I said tre-way
Curved him and went the Kim and Kanye way"
