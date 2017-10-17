Nicki Minaj Says She's Had To Prove Herself 100 Times More Than Men Rappers

Minaj explains she gets her strength from having worked, as she describes it, "a hundred times" harder. "I kind of love that I’ve had to go through so many hurdles to get where I am because I feel like I deserve it. I had so much going against me in the beginning: being black, being a woman, being a female rapper. No matter how many times I get on a track with everyone’s favorite M.C. and hold my own, the culture never seems to want to give me my props as an M.C., as a lyricist, as a writer. I got to prove myself a hundred times, whereas the guys that came in around the same time as I did, they were given the titles so much quicker without anybody second-guessing."