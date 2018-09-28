Following Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s powerful testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she says sexually assaulted and attempted to rape her at a house party in the early 1980s, many celebrities showed their support for Ford on Twitter using the hashtag #IStandWithChristineBlaseyFord. But there was one Bachelor star, Luke Pell who tweeted his support for Kavanaugh only to delete it.
Pell, the country star who tried to woo JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette before becoming the villain of Bachelor Winter Games, tweeted his support for Kavanaugh, who he called a “great American.” According to Yahoo and screenshots from Twitter, Pell’s tweets referred to Ford’s “allegations” with quotations appearing to cast doubt on them, questioning why it took so long for her to come forward with her allegations. “Why not 35 years after, why not 30, why not 25 or right after this serious assault happened,” he tweeted. “All else aside the fundamental question is why NOW?”
In another tweet he wrote that Kavanaugh shouldn’t just be up for Supreme Court justice, but for president, ending his message with the hashtag #IStandWithBrett.
There’s a very simple answer to “why NOW”, @lukepell. It’s because he is about to be given a LIFETIME appointment to the highest court in our country. He is about to have the ability to take away rights from the women of our country. That’s why NOW. #BelieveSurvivors— Tricia L (@PRLynch) September 27, 2018
After being accused of victim-shaming, Pell would delete his tweets supporting Kavanaugh, writing those who questioned Kavanaugh’s innocence were “ignorant.” But it was too little too late in Twitter’s opinion. “Had to unfollow Luke Pell who was one of my faves on #TheBachelor when he started victim shaming #drchristineblaseyford and praising someone accused by several women of sexual assault,” Twitter user @ecarm003 wrote. (Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual assault.)
Had to unfollow Luke Pell who was one of my faves on #TheBachelor when he started victim shaming #drchristineblaseyford and praising someone accused by several women of sexual assault. I’ll stick with the ones I can trust to be sane @ashleyiaco @deanie_babies @benhiggi pic.twitter.com/iNMJ7j17o0— Erin (@ecarm003) September 27, 2018
Following his cold-hearted treatment of former flame Stassi Yaramchuk during the Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special, Pell has been trying to prove he's not the worst guy in the world. But after these tweets, Bachelor’s Ashley Spivey went after Pell, questioning whether he doesn’t also have a questionable past.
“Kinda reminds me of when you slid into the DMs of a bunch of women to cast your season of the bachelor, played a bunch of women, did disgusting things, and bachelor production did their research and didn’t make you the bachelor,” she alleged in a tweet. “But you denied it all…” Yahoo reported that Pell blocked Spivey following that tweet.
Kinda reminds me of when you slid into the DMs of a bunch of women to cast your season of the bachelor, played a bunch of women, did disgusting things, and bachelor production did their research and didn’t make you the bachelor. But you denied it all...— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) September 27, 2018
Since removing the tweets in question, Pell hasn’t apologized for his victim-shaming comments. Pell did respond to a fan who said she was a victim of sexual assault and agreed with his previous messages. “You’re the type of brave soul that can change the culture,” Pell wrote. “And be the inspiration that others need to follow in your footsteps to a place where victims feel safe enough to come forward sooner rather than later.”
The tweet is currently pinned to his Twitter page.
You’re the type of brave soul that can change the culture and be the inspiration that others need to follow in your footsteps to a place where victims feel safe enough to come forward sooner rather than later ??— Luke Pell (@lukepell) September 28, 2018
