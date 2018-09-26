This Jumbo-Sized Bum Bum Cream Sold Out In Minutes — Here's What To Buy Instead

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
People think they want to smell like the beach. Not the salty water or seagull poop — but that feeling of laying back on a soft terrycloth towel, wearing your cutest bikini, with your go-to cold drink of choice in hand. Bottle up that feeling, churn it into a thick body butter, pop it in a bright yellow drum-like tub, and give it a cheeky name, like 'Bum Bum Cream' — and you've got a bestselling product waiting to happen.
And that's exactly what happened when Sol de Janeiro, the beach-y Brazilian body-care brand, repackaged its cult-followed body lotion and started selling it in a jumbo, 16.9 ounce jug big enough for you to fit your whole hand inside. The $75 Biggie Biggie Bum Bum Cream sold out mere minutes after it was released, and there are currently more than 800 people sitting on the waitlist for a restock.
Whether you're on that list, or looking for a big ol' jug of scoopable body cream that gives your skin that soft and warm feeling of sitting in the sun, check out our favorite Biggie Biggie Bum Bum alternatives, ahead.
