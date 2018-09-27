Alberta Ferretti, Gareth Pugh, & Giles Deacon Design Costumes For The NYCB

Since 2012, the gala has seen designers from Valentino to Virgil Abloh of Off-White, Rosie Assoulin, Thom Browne, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Monse and Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Mary Katrantzou, Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony and Kenzo, Dries Van Noten, and more lend their expertise to the costume department of the NYCB. The event has also raised more than $15 million for the dance company.