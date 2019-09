Alberta Ferretti, Gareth Pugh, & Giles Deacon Design Costumes For The NYCB

For the fall 2018 season, designers Gareth Pugh Alberta Ferretti , and Giles Deacon created costumes to fit the choreography of Matthew Neenan, Gianna Reisen, and Kyle Abraham, respectively. And that's no easy task. What makes it so difficult to put fashion in motion is not just what it'll look like flying through the air from the audience, but also how it'll work being tousled about between bodies. For example, in the video below, released exclusively via Refinery29, Happel concludes that a skirt would have to be made of a different fabric so as to maintain its shape and texture throughout the performance.