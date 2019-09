After all, it’s not like some stray bland blonde mystery man hasn’t shown up before to throw a wrench into Rebecca and Jack’s romantic destiny. In season 1 finale “Moonshadow,” we’re all led to believe Jack and Rebecca are going to meet through a blind date set-up… until some previously unheard of banker named Ethan (Joe Conti) appears at Rebecca’s dinner table instead . The entire Jack-Rebecca blind date suggestion was a classic This Is Us misdirect. Thankfully, Ethan proved to be so painfully boring, Rebecca ran out of their date and headed straight to an open mic night. That is where she randomly met Jack, who immediately fell for her.