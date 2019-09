The cast of This Is Us is hardly the first to negotiate better pay following the success of their show. The cast of Big Little Lies recently made headlines for the massive salaries its stars would earn for the upcoming sophomore season. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will now earn around $1 million per episode of the HBO series. The cast of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why also scored bigger salaries for their upcoming third season, as did the star players on Stranger Things