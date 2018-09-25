Weight Watchers Shouldn’t Get Points For Its Name Change

WW will continue to be "the best healthy eating program for weight loss in the world," but now they simply want to do more, Grossman told TODAY. "We can inspire people for healthy habits, to help them eat better, move better, use their mind to help support their efforts and really be about total wellness," she said. In addition to the new name, WW's app also got zhuzhed up with new features, such as custom guided meditations from Headspace, new "Connect Groups" for meeting like-minded members, and a new FitPoints program.