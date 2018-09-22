Noah Cyrus Is Reportedly Reimbursing Fans Who Tried To Buy Her Tears

Just like one of our favorite Mean Girls quotes, the limit to Noah Cyrus’ fan’s devotion to the rising Generation Z pop star does not exist. Cyrus has reportedly promised to reimburse fans who contributed to a GoFundMe created by a fan eagerly hoping to buy a $12,000 fake bottle of the singer’s tears that was posted as a joke alongside a limited edition line of merchandise promoting her new EP, Good Cry.
“This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness,” the playful product description on Pizzaslime reads. “Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super fucking weird if you drank someone else’s tears.” Cyrus recently called it quits with grunge rapper Lil Xan. While she’s channeled most of her feelings into creating stunning songs like “Mad At You,” she seems to be taking it all in stride, being able to joke about the breakup at least a little.
Cyrus and her team thought the one-of-a-kind merchandise would be received as an obvious joke, but it seems several fans didn’t get the memo. The subsequent GoFundMe page appears to have been more malicious than just a fan who didn't get the memo. Instead, it attempted to capitalize on the confusion in the hopes of getting people to donate. Refinery29 has reached out to Cyrus' representatives for confirmation about the misunderstood merch.
A fan going by the name “Sad Cyren” – we see what you did there – knew that they just had to get his hands on this bottle of tears. “I LOVE NOAH CYRUS SO MUCH I NEED A BOTTLE OF HER TEARS BUT IT’s $12,000!!!!!!!!!!!!” read the now taken down GoFundMe description. “PLEASE HELP ME MAKE MY DREAM COME TRUE AND GET ME TO MY GOAL!!!!!!!!!! IT SAYS ON THE PIZZASLIME STORE THAT IT’S ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 48 HOURS SO PLEASE SHARE THIS SO I CAN GET TO THE GOAL AS FAST AS POSSIBLE!!!!!” To probably everyone’s surprise, the campaign raised $1,240 in 15 hours, including a single donation of $1,000. It’s no mystery that fans will spare a couple bucks to rally behind another fan. The real mystery is who donated $1,000?
Cyrus thinks the world of her fans. "Honestly, my fans are my family. I love them so much. They definitely were there for me through a really, really hard time. I owe the world to my fans," she told Refinery29 in an interview earlier this week. Cyrus and her team contacted GoFundMe and have offered to reimburse anyone who donated to the campaign in addition to giving them backstage passes to her shows on her upcoming tour, reports NME.
Moral of the story: if you’re a pop star with devoted fans, only sell things you actually want your fans to buy, because where there’s a will, there’s a fake GoFundMe page.
