We Tried Kaja, Sephora's New K-Beauty Brand With 5-Star Status

I didn't think K-beauty could get any cuter (I mean, have you seen those panda eye sticks?). But there is a new brand on the shelves of Sephora that totally obliterates my saccharine scale. Introducing Kaja, a K-Beauty brand specializing in adorable, bite-sized products.
There are two things that differentiate this brand from all the other Korean imports we've been seeing lately. First, the brand claims its products work for all skin types and tones. And second, the Cheeky Stamp. The cushion blush imprints a pigmented heart onto your face, which you could blend out or leave as is if you're feeling more expressive. "For the packaging, our approach was a bite-sized and bold aesthetic," says Jaimee Holmes, VP of Sales at Memebox (the e-commerce company behind Kaja). "We wanted to make sure that the collection was really fun for any gal or guy on the go."
Before we could throw anything into our bags, we set out to test the collection that's stirring up excitement among beauty lovers (we're talking five stars all over Sephora.com). Nine R29 staffers tried what Kaja has to offer, and you can read their honest opinions on the collection ahead.
