If you've set foot in a cosmetics store recently, you've probably noticed a feverish obsession with K-beauty trends. From glass nails to sheet masks to cushion compacts, Korean beauty products have that undeniable buzz factor — and rightfully so. (Case in point: Just add an essence into your skin-care routine and tell us it doesn't give you that oh-so-dewy glow.) Sure, the market is admittedly saturated, but there is one new K-beauty brand that's sparking some serious excitement: Kaja, a forward-thinking, expressive line of makeup that is shade-range inclusive and freaking adorable.
The polished-meets-playful collection just launched exclusively at Sephora and offers up products with fun, innovative twists: shimmery, stacked eyeshadow pots; mochi-inspired highlighter pods; and — our personal favorite — heart-shaped cushion stamps for your cheeks. The best part? Unlike many other K-beauty brands out there, Kaja offers diverse options for all skin tones, with its creamy concealer that comes in 12 buildable shades ranging from fair to dark. So go ahead, check out the dreamy new line that is — quite literally — making us blush.
