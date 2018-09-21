This Week In Pariana, Pet Davidson & Ariana Grande Return To Social Media

After taking a break to mourn the death of Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, the pop star and her fiancé are slowly allowing themselves back in the spotlight. It's been a difficult few years for Grande. In May of 2017, her Manchester, UK concert was bombed, resulting in the death of 22 fans. Now, with the death of a loved one fresh in her heart, there's no one who deserves healing more than her.
Luckily, she has Pete Davidson by her side, and judging by his new tattoos, their love is just as strong as we remember it. While much of Grande's recovery has involved laying low except for the occasional dance in the rain, the couple has turned to each other to stay strong — well, and their pet pig. More on that in a second.
With Pete Davidson back on Instagram (at least for now), there could be so many more antics ahead for the couple. But first, let's catch up on the past week.