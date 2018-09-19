Ariana Grande, Taking Time Off To Heal, Dances Through The Rain In NYC

It's safe to say Ariana Grande has weathered a storm this past year, but now she's dancing in the rain. Literally. On Monday, her team announced that the singer skipped the Emmys as part of her retreat from public life — she's healing not just from the death of her ex Mac Miller, but also from the trauma of the past two years, which included a suicide bombing attack during her concert in Manchester, United Kingdom.
"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," her team told People. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."
Advertisement
In photos taken on Tuesday, Grande appeared out in New York with her friends in the middle of a rainstorm. Instead of taking cover, Grande embraced the weather and danced down the street, resulting in these surprisingly powerful images. Such a simple moment comes across as a symbol of rebirth for the singer, who appears to be keeping her friends and family close with her during this difficult time.
Speaking of, she was also spotted out on Monday with fiancé Pete Davidson, taking a walk and even sharing a kiss. From the photos, it's clear Davidson is being the support system Grande needs right now — and the pet pig probably helps too.
Advertisement