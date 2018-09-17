Another Shamed Famous Man Is Coming Back In A Big Way

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, which resurfaced several of his more troubling accusations, X-Men director and accused rapist Bryan Singer is in talks to direct another big comic book movie.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Singer — who was accused of raping a 17-year-old boy in 2003 and a different 17-year-old boy in 1999, among a number of other controversies — is reportedly in negotiations to helm Red Sonja, a Conan the Barbarian spin-off, which is set to be the first film in a potential franchise.
The #MeToo movement has come for Singer in small ways: His name was reportedly stripped from a building at USC, and was dropped as a client by WME. It has not come for him in any real way that matters, apparently, as, according to THR, sources state that Singer will be paid "top dollar" for his work on Red Sonja, should the deal be made.
In a strange twist, outspoken #MeToo activist Rose McGowan was originally attached to a film based on the Red Sonja property. Refinery29 has reached out to Singer and McGowan for comment.
This news comes after Singer was reportedly fired from the set of Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody for "unexpected unavailability." Singer stated that he was dealing with a health matter related to one of his parents. Director Dexter Fletcher has taken over the project.
Singer's reported new job comes on the heels of Louis C.K., a man who admitted to masturbating in front of a number of a women, returning to the comedy scene. C.K.'s surprise appearance at a comedy show angered many people who felt it was too soon for the man to return to public life. Fortunately for Singer, he has never had to deal with the backlash of a comeback: Despite his many, many controversies, Singer has never been deemed unemployable. In fact, it seems that people are quite eager to hand him jobs.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
