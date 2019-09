Another Shamed Famous Man Is Coming Back In A Big Way

Singer's reported new job comes on the heels of Louis C.K., a man who admitted to masturbating in front of a number of a women returning to the comedy scene . C.K.'s surprise appearance at a comedy show angered many people who felt it was too soon for the man to return to public life. Fortunately for Singer, he has never had to deal with the backlash of a comeback: Despite his many, many controversies, Singer has never been deemed unemployable. In fact, it seems that people are quite eager to hand him jobs.