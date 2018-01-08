Last night before the telecast of the 2018 Golden Globes, E! aired the first trailer for a much-anticipated docuseries about the actress and activist Rose McGowan. The series, titled CITIZEN ROSE, will air on the network on January 30. The documentary will chronicle McGowan's Hollywood career, which is irrevocably linked to Harvey Weinstein. The docuseries will depict the events featured in McGowan's upcoming autobiography Brave. Brave is also expected to be published on January 30.
"I was in the middle of my second movie for his company. And I'd get assaulted. And I decided not to stay silent," McGowan says in the trailer. McGowan appeared in two films distributed by Weinstein. The first, a 1998 thriller titled Phantoms, was produced by Miramax. The more well-known film is the 2007 film Grindhouse, which was produced by The Weinstein Company.
Since 2016, McGowan has been vocal about a studio executive in Hollywood who raped her. In October of this year, McGowan named her alleged rapist: Harvey Weinstein. The Times piece also reported that in 2007, McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein, a legal act that, as per the documents reviewed by the Times, weren't meant to be an "admission."
McGowan's work as an activist has led her to a Twitter suspension, her own hashtag, and the honor of being named a TIME magazine Person of the Year.
"I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil," McGowan said in a press release regarding Citizen Rose.
Watch the full trailer, below.
