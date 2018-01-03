Rose McGowan Announces New Documentary Series

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, actress and activist Rose McGowan has received her own documentary series.
E! announced on Tuesday that the Charmed star will be the subject of five-part series CITIZEN ROSE, which will focus on the release of McGowan's memoir BRAVE. The book is expected to debut on January 30, 2018, and will reportedly detail her experiences in the cult Children of God, as well as her "constant exposure and sexualization" as a working actress in Hollywood, per a press release from publisher HarperCollins.
"You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil," said McGowan in a statement via a press release for CITIZEN ROSE.
McGowan, who will executive produce CITIZEN ROSE, previously alleged that producer Harvey Weinstein raped her, and was one of many women who spoke to The New York Times about Weinstein's alleged history of sexual misconduct. This year, she was named one of TIME Magazine's "People of the Year," in a group of "silence breakers" who came forward about sexual harassment and assault.
(Weinstein's representative Holly Baird said in a statement to Refinery29: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.")
"Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers," Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President of Development and Production at E!, said in a statement for the new show's press release. "We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change."
McGowan's new series comes on the heels of an anti-harassment action plan crafted by working women of Hollywood. The New York Times reports that the "Time's Up" movement will take several initiatives to combat sexual harassment and assault, including a legal defense fund to help less financially privileged women protect themselves from sexual misconduct and the aftermath. So far, $13 million has been raised for such initiative.
CITIZEN ROSE will debut on E! January 30.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
