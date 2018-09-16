Issa Rae’s Black Hollywood Yacht Party Was Truly Legendary

Have you been enjoying your summer? Probably not as much as Issa Rae. Serious FOMO warning: Rae hosted an Emmys yacht party for the ages, and invited the biggest names, the brightest talent, and the folks we love seeing all over our Instagram feeds. And luckily for us, there is photo evidence of the party of the year.
First, the guest list reads like a Walk of Fame cast of every good movie or TV show. Rae’s Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji showed up, as did Amanda Seales, J.R. Bland, Tiffany Haddish, and three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross. In addition, the party was filled with Black screenwriters — the unsung heroes behind our favorite drama moments (and hilarious harness peeing situations).
Yes, there are selfies of this legendary event. So many selfies. Rae’s megawatt smile accompanies an epic group shot starring Seales, Haddish, actor Keith Powers, Wammy Wade, and Lil Rel Howry, who you may recall as the savior TSA agent in Get Out. This is Rae’s second such event, and like Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party, we have a feeling it’s going to become summer’s hottest ticket. Peep the envious Instagram snaps below.
Rae’s bash isn’t just an excuse to be fabulous — it’s also a celebration for Black Hollywood’s accomplishments this past year. The 2018 Primetime Emmys air Monday at 8 p.m. ET, and Rae herself is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Insecure, a category she shares with Ross for Black-ish. Haddish has already won an Emmy for her guest-starring role on Saturday Night Live, and Black guest actors swept nominations for the entire category.Black excellence is finally getting the recognition it deserves, and that’s worth celebrating in style.
