Kim Kardashian West quashed the toxic narrative that she and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd are anything but good friends after a rumor claiming they were nemeses circulated when they stopped working together.
“Please stop with this fake narrative. She was NEVER my nemesis. We simply stopped working together but we have always remained super close friends,” Kardashian tweeted after outlets reported the former colleagues had made amends prior to Shephard’s recent birthday bash – attended by Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé – where she got a group together to pack 500 lunches for a homeless shelter in Los Angeles.
Please stop with this fake narrative. She was NEVER my nemesis. We simply stopped working together but we have always remained super close friends. https://t.co/dJeXRQbeFL— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 16, 2018
Shepherd joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan as Kim’s assistant in 2013 just before the birth of Kim’s first child, North West. Since then, she has been the unofficial sixth sister, counting Kourtney Kardashian among her closest friends. In 2017, Shepherd was promoted to COO of Kardashian West Brands, essentially managing all of Kim’s business ventures outside of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
When news of Shepherd’s departure broke, Us Weekly reported that it was a mutual decision. Fans familiar with the ins and outs of the Kardashian-Jenner family might recall an episode of KUWTK which aired a month before Shepherd left where Kourtney and Kim got into a fight over Kourtney’s “unprofessional” friendship with Shepherd, adding to the rumors.
Outside of the world of Kardashians and reality television, people remain friends with former co-workers with all the time. Shepherd’s former co-workers just happen to be popular celebrities that have more Instagram followers than some countries have people.
When in doubt, trust the original source. If Kim says there is no bad blood, there’s no bad blood. You can’t end a feud that never existed, but you can end rumors, which is exactly what Kim did.
