Viral food mashups continue to dominate our social media feeds and, over the past few years, one snack in particular has found its place as a popular component of these hybrid offerings. Flamin' Hot Cheetos have been featured in bagels, ice cream, pizza, and cupcakes to great success, so it was really only a matter of time until an entire restaurant opened up devoted to the cult-favorite snack food. Today, it was announced that a new Flamin' Hot Cheetos restaurant is opening for a limited time in
Los Angeles.
The new restaurant is cleverly being called The Flamin’ Hot Spot, and its menu will feature Flamin' Hot Cheetos dishes curated by chef Roy Choi. Guests can expect to enjoy items like Cheetos Sweet n' Spicy Chili Meatballs, Five-Alarm Cheetos Steaks, and "Hot"Chocolate Shakes.
Flamin' Hot Spot's opening comes after the success of the Spotted Cheetah, a Cheetos-themed restaurant that opened in New York City last August, also for a limited time. The dishes served at the Spotted Cheetah were created by celebrity chef Anne Burrell, and though a few of them, like the Flamin' Hot Limón Chicken Taco, had Flamin' Hot Cheetos as a special ingredient, this time around, the spicy snack is the star of the show. Every item served at the Flamin' Hot Spot will be just that, flamin' hot.
Like the Spotted Cheetah, the Flamin' Hot Spot won't be around for long. The restaurant will open its doors on Monday, September 18 and close on Wednesday, September 20. And, unfortunately, the spot is so hot that you can no longer book a reservation. However, if you're one of Flamin' Hot Cheetos' many die-hard fans, you can order ingredients for select dishes served at the restaurant through AmazonFresh so you can create a viral food mashup in your own kitchen.
