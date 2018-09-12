All Of The Target Deals You Need To Hop On Next Week

Time to do a few cartwheels because Target is kicking off its "Fun Run" sale starting this Sunday — and it's giving us an exclusive peek at the special offers for the upcoming week. But before you jump head-first towards the back to school aisle or start making a long list of home decor pieces you've been eyeing, we'll run you through the offers you can expect.
As always, it pays to be loyal, and next week's deals are focused on Target's frequent shoppers. If there's one thing Target loyalists know, it's not the blowout sales but the everyday savings that keep us coming back for more. (Who else can bait us with a $1 section as well as Target can?) Below are the three ways you can save:
Week-Long “Best-Of” Cartwheel Deals
If you haven't discovered the Cartwheel tab in the Target app, it's time to get a move on. In a nutshell, Cartwheel helps you find and redeem deals that are happening at your local Target store. For the first time ever, Target will be making the most popular Cartwheel promotions available for an entire week (like taking 20 percent off select home, apparel, food, health, and beauty items). Starting Sunday, September 16, you can use the function to access hundreds of additional in-store deals.
Savings On Same-Day Delivery Via Shipt
Shipt, the retailer's personal same-day delivery service, is also one of Target's best-kept secrets. Imagine being able to have your groceries, your favorite drugstore foundation, and a Nerf gun available at your door the same day you decide to make an impulse buy. If you have yet to sign up for Shipt, new members will be eligible for $50 off an annual membership (which usually runs at $99). And if you're already a Shipt member, don't worry: You won't be missing out. Existing Shipt members will receive a $15 credit towards a future order on their account when they spend $100 or more on a same-day delivery order. Both of these offers will be available next week only from September 16 to September 22.
Bonus Target REDcard Offers
Last but not least is all about the Target exclusive debit and credit card, the REDcard, which saves cardholders five percent on in-store and online purchases and offers free two-day shipping. Starting September 16 through September 22, current REDcard holders will find special bonus coupons via Wallet in the Target app (which includes a *surprise* offer available starting September 16). If you're not yet a REDcard holder (and you apply and are approved for one within the time period), you'll receive a coupon for $30 off a future qualifying purchase of $100 or more.
And that's all she wrote. If you're in need of a few ideas on what to buy with all the money you're saving, you can check out our Target stories here.
