The Best Alternatives To Apple's AirPower Wireless Charger

It's been almost a full year since Apple first unveiled its AirPower wireless charging mat — a sleek, white pad that can simultaneously charge your AirPods, Apple Watch Series 3, and iPhone — but we still don't have a release date. Early anticipation quickly turned to frustration, especially among AirPod owners, who eagerly awaited the release of the wireless AirPods charging case Apple teased with the initial AirPower announcement.
According to a report from Bloomberg, complicated circuitry and challenges to prevent overheating are to blame for the delay. However, there's a strong chance that Apple will use tomorrow's big event to finally announce an official launch date for the product, alongside its newest iPhone lineup, Watch, and (possibly) AirPods.
Still, if you're sick of waiting — or don't feel the need to own a charger that powers up three devices at once — there are some good-looking alternatives. While these won't solve for the lack of a wireless AirPods charging case (if that's your main concern, try this Kickstarter fix), it will help you power your devices without tangled cords all over your desk.