Cast Timothée Chalamet In A Rom-Com

Timothée Chalamet agrees that rom-coms are back — and that means only one thing. My beautiful, bowl-cut boy needs to star in a romantic comedy, like, yesterday. While in conversation with MTV News' Josh Horowitz at TIFF, the topic of indie movies and the return of the mid-budget movie is brought up. "Netflix has brought back the rom-com," Horowitz says, to which Chalamet agrees excitedly, "Yes! In an awesome way." They go on to talk about other things like Dune and the impact Heath Ledger had on Chalamet's career, but let's put in a pin in that and just imagine a Timothée Chalamet rom-com for a minute.
The way his eyes light up when the word "rom-com" is dropped means that this interview is now a legally binding promise that he will star in a rom-com in the next year because it is what the people need. In fact, based on his current line-up of projects, it's the only genre he hasn't pursued yet. He has an action film, a drama, a period piece, an adaptation, and a (potential) sequel. All that's missing is a pillow fight sequence where he plays a leading man looking for love in all the wrong places because his work is too hectic, or because he is being cat-fished, or because it's all just a big BET.
Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name laid the groundwork for Chalamet's Oscar career, but what about his E! "Movies We Love Career"? Chalamet's mentor and former co-star Matthew McConaughey know what I'm talking about because he's done it — twice! (Yes, that would be How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and The Wedding Planner).
If fans thought Noah Centineo was smooth — just wait for Chalamet's rom-com level flirting. Chalamet> Centineo. It's just basic math.
