Cast Timothée Chalamet In A Rom-Com

Timothée Chalamet agrees that rom-coms are back — and that means only one thing. My beautiful, bowl-cut boy needs to star in a romantic comedy, like, yesterday. While in conversation with MTV News' Josh Horowitz at TIFF, the topic of indie movies and the return of the mid-budget movie is brought up. "Netflix has brought back the rom-com," Horowitz says, to which Chalamet agrees excitedly, "Yes! In an awesome way." They go on to talk about other things like Dune and the impact Heath Ledger had on Chalamet's career, but let's put in a pin in that and just imagine a Timothée Chalamet rom-com for a minute.