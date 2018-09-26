David Henrie Could Spend A Year In Jail Over Gun Charge

Per Page Six, Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie has been charged following his arrest for bringing a gun to LAX airport. The actor faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport. His arraignment is scheduled for October 1.
If found guilty, Henrie could face up to a year in jail.
This post was originally published on September 10, 2018.
A former Disney Channel star has taken to social media to explain the incident that led to his recent arrest.
As first reported by TMZ and confirmed by People, Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie was arrested on Monday at Los Angeles International airport. According to the Los Angeles Police Department's statement to People, Henrie was in possession of a loaded handgun and was arrested by airport police at LAX's Terminal 2. Per the officer, Henrie was booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail. He will be "released on his own recognizance."
"I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally-owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport. I am sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country," wrote the TV actor. "More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that it even happened. But I am thankful for TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and professionalism during this process."
Henrie portrayed Selena Gomez's onscreen brother on the popular Disney Channel sitcom, which ran from 2007 to 2012. Since appearing on the series, the actor — who also played Ted's son on How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014 — has appeared in films like Grown Ups 2 and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. According to IMDb, Henrie will portray a young Ronald Reagan in upcoming movie Reagan, which chronicles the late President's life and political career.
Henrie wed former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill in 2017, with Gomez and several other Disney Channel pals in attendance. Today, they are expecting their first child. Henrie recently posted a "gender reveal" video, in which the couple shared that they were expecting a baby girl.
