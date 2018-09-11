What It's Like To Intern For Senator Doug Jones On Capitol Hill

"Audrey Henson, the founder and CEO of College to Congress, became someone that I could talk to about my hopes and fears and aspirations. The first week or so that I had been in D.C., which is the farthest away from home I've ever lived, I felt a little out of my element because it was so different from what I've ever done before. I was talking to Audrey about what I expected from my summer and how I saw myself, and I mentioned that I didn't necessarily see myself as strong. And she said, 'Zoe, you are strong.' I couldn't be more thankful for the support she offered. She was always so incredibly sincere. This organization is truly a labor of love, and I respect that so much. At the end of the internship, and thanks to College to Congress, I do feel like I belong and I can't wait to go back."