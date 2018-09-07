HSN’s Best In Beauty Sale Starts Next Week & Here's A Sweet Preview

No matter how adult we feel, we tend to revert to a squealing teenager when it comes to a good sale. Seriously, we start to wave our hands in the air and screech if we find something we've been lusting after at half the price. Forget Justin Bieber, we fall to pieces over two simple words: beauty sale.
And starting next week, HSN is having an awesome “Best In Beauty” sale that we're not going to miss. Featuring favorites from brands like Beautyblender, Essie, Benefit, and Too Faced, you'll be able to snag cult classics at discounts up to 50% off.
The sale begins on Monday, September 10, and will continue until September 16 — with two new deals announced every day. So, gather your coins and get your credit cards ready for these too-good-to-be-true beauty buys. To get you thinking ahead, we've curated a list of nine deals to look forward to. In order to cash in, keep checking in on the sale landing page next week.
