Rachel Crow Knows How It Feels To Be Unheard. So She Took Control.

Rachel Crow: “I was on a plane and I had just written the song; somehow I knew I was going to put it out. I loved this song so much. It’s about a moment where I felt unheard by a lot of people. Everyone was walking on eggshells around me and I felt like I was screaming at them to tell me how they felt so we could resolve the issue. It morphed into a video about a relationship dynamic where I’m doing everything I can, dancing and waving in his face, to get my partner to look at me but he won’t. It’s not because he doesn’t love me or thinks I’m not good enough for him; the concept is about me being in a space and not being seen. Did the party happen, did it not? Was this real, was what she was doing real? It starts where it ends, with me sitting on the couch, when I pick up a blue cup and wink at the camera. I wanted an Alice in Wonderland type of effect, to make people ask if what she was feeling was real."