Tia Booth, former contestant on The Bachelor and erstwhile girlfriend to new Bachelor Colton Underwood, is done with reality TV dating for now. Booth told People that, following her stint on Bachelor in Paradise, she's looking to take a break.
"I have a feeling that if I meet somebody, it’s going to be through friends, not through a DM," she told the outlet, adding that she's really looking for a serious relationship here.
Booth, 28, was one of 28 contestants on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Following The Bachelor, she met Colton Underwood, a former pro football player who had hopes of landing on the franchise. And land he did — days after meeting Booth, he was cast on The Bachelorette, where he wooed Becca Kufrin. Then, both Booth and Underwood went on Bachelor in Paradise, where they tried and failed to cobble together a relationship. Yesterday, ABC revealed that Underwood will be the next Bachelor, leaving Booth to find love the normal way, through friends or at a crowded, sticky bar.
Advertisement
Booth added that she and Underwood are officially, finally on good terms. After all that. "We’re in a good place. We’re in a solid friend zone," she said. "And it’s honestly nice to move forward instead of wanting something when it’s not there.”
In short, Booth is taking a bow, from both this relationship with Underwood and the reality TV sphere in general. She tweeted yesterday that no, she will not appear on Underwood's season as a contestant. She also said on her Instagram story that, since she won't be a contestant on The Bachelor, she'd like to start working with local Little Rock organizations instead. (She resides in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she is a physical therapist.) Will she appear on The Bachelor? If Bachelor Nation has anything to say about it, yes.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement