Tia Booth Responds To Ex Colton Underwood Getting Cast As The Bachelor

Tia Booth and Colton Underwood have a storied history, but she's taking the high road re: his recent instatement as Bachelor. Booth tweeted her well wishes for her Bachelor in Paradise ex this morning, congratulating the former NFL player on his accomplishment. (I think it's an accomplishment?)
She wrote, "Congratulations @Colt3FIVE I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps!"
She added that no, she will not be appearing on Underwood's season of The Bachelor.
And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless.— Tia Booth (@tiarachel91) September 4, 2018
On last night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Booth and Underwood broke up, weeping openly on a beach. Underwood confessed that he wasn't "all in," as they say in Paradise, and Booth admonished him for not telling her earlier. They have a history, you see. Underwood previously waffled on their relationship, unsure if he belonged with Booth or not. Ultimately, he decided to settle into a Paradise relationship with her, which meant that they could munch on guacamole in the pool together without having to worry about their spots in Paradise.
Booth and Underwood's relationship dates all the way back to January, when they went on a hike in Runyon Canyon together with a couple of foster puppies. (Hence the puppies in Booth's tweet.) Underwood later appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, where he admitted to having a history with Booth, one of Kufrin's friends. Underwood did not win that season — he was dumped just before Fantasy Suites — nor did he "win" at Paradise. He left the beach empty-handed after having flickered in and out of a relationship with Booth. If this information seems confusing to you now, never fear: Underwood's season of The Bachelor is going to rehash it and rehash it and rehash it. Booth may not return to the season as a contestant, but she'll certainly materialize as some sort of guidance counselor for her tearful, vest-loving ex.
