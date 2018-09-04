We have reached the point in Paradise when this ordeal — weeks on the beach, sweatered in humidity and sand — is starting to reveal itself as an actual ordeal. Oh, you thought Paradise was going to be hours on the beach with endless quesadillas and booze? Well, that's actually what it is, but there will also be no television, books, or music. (Has anyone on this beach heard "God Is A Woman"?!) There will also be no air conditioning. Boredom will infect the beach! There is only so much time one can spend idling in a hammock. By this point in the show, the women are less willing to entertain men, and the men seem even more desperate to get their kicks in before the curtain falls. When Shushanna arrives in Paradise this episode, one girl refers to her as "fresh." This is how stale things in Paradise have become.