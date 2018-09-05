Singer Lily Allen is not ashamed of the darkest parts of her past — in fact, she's writing all about it in her upcoming memoir.
Ahead of the reveal of a particularly surprising chapter in her upcoming tell-all My Thoughts Exactly, the "Alfie" singer took to Instagram to talk about a particularly difficult time in her life. Allen, who was married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2016 and shares two children with him, revealed she previously had extramarital affairs with women, getting ahead of possible gossip.
"Sooo, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ (out on 20th Sept) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore," Allen wrote on the social media platform. "The Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the 'heads up'"
"[Being with escorts was] more about a period of time when I was feeling incredibly lonely and sort of at my wits’ end, and I was looking for anything, looking for an outlet, so it is not really like a salacious sex story," the "Smile" singer stated on the talk show.
In an interview with Refinery29 pegged to No Shame, her fourth studio album, Allen revealed her complicated relationship with the media.
"The media has always had a love-hate relationship with me because I do talk about those things and there is no filter. But I think the reason they hate that so much is because they feel threatened by it," Allen told Refinery29 in a June interview. "The only way you work through stuff is by talking. Nothing has ever been solved by shutting down and hiding stuff, or burying things like that. It doesn’t work. We should just stop, because there’s a lot of really fucked up shit going on."
The tabloids can say what they wish about Allen — she's more than ready to combat those salacious headlines with the truth.
