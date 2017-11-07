Lily Allen's Memoir Will Break Your Heart

Lily Allen has never been one to hide behind her feelings. The British singer, who launched her career in 2006 with Alright, Still, has been vocal about everything from her past drug use to her heartbreaking miscarriages, relaying her personal experiences in her music. But, for those unfamiliar with her life story, her seemingly happy-go-lucky pop-infused tracks could be quite misleading.
According to Rolling Stone, her upcoming memoir, which is currently unnamed, promises to give hardcore fans and casual listeners a look at the experiences that shaped her.
Though fame was always in the cards for Allen in some form — her mother and father were prominent in the entertainment industry, and her brother Alfie now stars as Theon in Game of Thrones — the singer struggled with the reality of actually being a household name. In interviews — this one with GQ, specifically — she's bemoaned being photographed and used for tabloid gossip, even though she'd be the first to tell you she has a history of partying and substance abuse.
But it wasn't until Allen had two miscarriages, one in 2008 and another in 2010, that fans started to understand her life wasn't all fun and fodder. In a 2011 documentary, she admitted she'd struggled with eating disorders in the past and said her miscarriages changed who she was. This year, The Sun reported that her album The Fourth Wall talks about how she sees herself as a parent and how her dependency on drugs contributed to the end of her five-year marriage. These harrowing memories will be brought to life once again in her book.
"Some of it I think might be uncomfortable and shocking and brutal," Allen said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "There will be good stuff in there too; happy times. I will try and make it funny. I know it's about me but I hope that a lot of it will ring true with anyone who reads it. It won't be written with shame. It will be true."
Her story is an emotional one and telling it is brave. I have no doubt that she will inspire others who have experienced the same kinds of struggles and loss.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
