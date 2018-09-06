The Woman-Directed Movies To Look Out For At TIFF

If you, aspiring cinephile, want to know the Next Big Thing in cinema, then pay attention to the rumblings that come out of the Toronto International Film Festival. The 10-day festival signals the official start of awards season. And even if Colin Jost and Michael Che, the hosts of the 2018 Emmys, have ironically denounced the importance of award shows, it doesn't mean the rest of us can't enjoy them.
Between September 6 and September 16, all facets of the movie-making industry, from stars to critics, will converge in Toronto for the festival. TIFF is one of the most publicly accessible festivals out there, and will be attended by denizens of movie-lovers.
Many women filmmakers will be unveiling their next films or, in some cases, debut features at TIFF this year. Festivals are a crucial way for women filmmakers to gain ground in an industry in which they are underrepresented. Even if you can't attend the festival, you can keep your eye out for these women-helmed movies.