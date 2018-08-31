G-Eazy & Machine Gun Kelly Are Beefing Over Halsey, But She’s Minding Her Own Business

On the 3 year anniversary of BADLANDS I played two tiny shows in Calgary and Edmonton to close out the North American HFK shows!!! Tonight was the last North American headline show I’ll play for a VERY long time. After a quick run in Europe, it’s back to the lab to make Album #3! Here’s lil something from last night :) love you guys. @nathangroff

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 29, 2018 at 9:38pm PDT