G-Eazy & Machine Gun Kelly Are Beefing Over Halsey, But She’s Minding Her Own Business

You may know G-Eazy as that rapper Britney Spears didn't want to kiss. Now, Halsey's on-again, off-again boyfriend wants the world to label him as something else: Machine Gun Kelly's mortal enemy.
At least, that's what I gather from G-Eazy's new diss track "Bad Boy," in which he slams the rapper for being less than.
"I answer to no one, nobody can get control of me/MGK, please stop trolling me/Get over me."
As someone who thought that G-Eazy (real name: Gerald Earl Gillum) was literally just another stage name for Machine Gun Kelly — I have only recently confirmed that the two are, indeed, separate people — I am very confused by this beef.
Advertisement
It seems to have stemmed from the fact that Kelly (whose real name is Richard Colson Baker) dated G-Eazy's on-again, off-again girlfriend Halsey (aka Ashley Frangipane) earlier this summer. However, Halsey shut those rumors down on Twitter. Maybe G-Eazy just didn't see the tweets? Either way, G-Eazy name checks his Halsey duet on his "Bad Boy" diss track, rapping:
"'Him & I’s' on, bet you’re listening to Halsey sing to me/Can’t fuck with nobody with so much negative energy/A pillar in this game, bro, I’ll be here until infinity."
G-Eazy, apparently, also noticed the similarities between him and Kelly.
"Ask myself why am I entertaining a mini me/You’re so below my class, you’re reaching, you’re not offending me."
You can listen to the full track here:
Halsey has zero interest in this drama. She took to Instagram to share a video of her commemorating the three-year anniversary of her first studio album Badlands.
"There is not a single thing that could keep me off this fucking stage tonight," she tells a screaming crowd in the video.
On the 3 year anniversary of BADLANDS I played two tiny shows in Calgary and Edmonton to close out the North American HFK shows!!! Tonight was the last North American headline show I’ll play for a VERY long time. After a quick run in Europe, it’s back to the lab to make Album #3! Here’s lil something from last night :) love you guys. @nathangroff
Kelly, for his part, did clap back at the rapper, during a segment on Hot 97.
"Let's just keep it G/The only Eazy I fuck with is E," declares Kelly.
Sigh. Can't these two almost identical rappers just get along?
Advertisement