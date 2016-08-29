Drake wasn't the only rapper to awkwardly try for a smooch at the VMAs. During Britney Spears' performance, she politely declined a kiss from G-Eazy.
Spears performed "Make Me," the lead single from her new album Glory. The performance was as impressive as it could be, given that Brit had to follow Beyoncé in the flesh after she did a medley of songs from Lemonade. G-Eazy came out as his verse was starting, their choreography was sexy, and the lip-syncing was just as bad as fans expected.
Then the duo shared an awkward moment. In the last 10 seconds of the performance, G-Eazy tried to pull the singer in for a kiss. Brit very clearly shook her head no.
@G_Eazy & @britneyspears Full performance from the #VMA tonight! Check it out and RT👀https://t.co/6TO9sGDb2d— G Eazy (@Real_G_Eazy) August 29, 2016
Online, fans reacted to Brit's obvious swerve.
Currently watching the #VMAs 📽 I see G-Eazy going in for the kiss but Britney Spears was all: pic.twitter.com/2f6hFX3irj— André Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) August 29, 2016
Is nobody going to address how G eazy tried to kiss Britney last night and she was like no— Zola Crab Rangoons (@nattyicetrends) August 29, 2016
Um did it not look like G-Eazy was legit trying to kiss Britney and she was like nah bro, not here?! ARE THEY COLLABORATING IRL?! #VMAs— Cassie Young (@CassandraYoung) August 29, 2016
G Eazy totally tried to kiss Britney and she shut him down with a head shake😂👏🏽 #VMAs— Post Grad High (@PostGradHigh) August 29, 2016
Can G-Eazy recover?
