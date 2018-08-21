Are Halsey & G-Eazy Back Together After The VMAs?

Shakespeare may have been onto something when he said, "If music be the food of love, play on." On Monday, many of entertainment's hottest couples arrived together on the MTV Video Music Awards' red — erm, pink — carpet. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson flirted in front of the cameras, DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck wore color-coordinated outfits, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez absolutely smoldered hand-in-hand. Even Speidi (Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt) made an appearance!
But one of the most memorable duos of the evening didn't ham it up for the paparazzi. Instead, Halsey and G-Eazy, who called it quits nine months into their relationship earlier this summer, were spotted canoodling at J.Lo's VMAs afterparty. That's right, Halsey and G-Eazy might be back in business.
Advertisement
A source tells Us Weekly the former couple were seen dancing and kissing near the DJ booth. The two were also pictured holding hands and leaving together in the wee hours of the morning. The photo, posted by TMZ, shows Halsey wearing a sparkling silver sequin dress with a plunging backline, while G-Eazy appeared more casual in a white T-shirt and suspenders.
Of course, none of this means that the two are back together or have plans to rekindle their romance. They could have simply been catching up after spending months away from each other or, who knows, attempting to cut their combined carbon footprint by carpooling.
Representation for Halsey and G-Eazy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Halsey confirmed her split from G-Eazy in a statement in July. "G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best."
Advertisement