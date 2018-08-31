Kanye West Is Really Leaning Into Those Sandal Jokes

Kanye West is still talking about those damn Yeezy sandals he wore to 2Chainz's wedding at the Versace mansion in Miami earlier this. West literally said that the the too-small slides were intentional (and the “Japanese way"), but now it sounds like he’s had a change of heart. On Thursday, West made a stop at Power 92, a radio station in his hometown of Chicago, where he apologized for his "slavery is a choice" comments, explained that hug with his good friend Virgil Abloh after he closed his first men’s show for Louis Vuitton, and, of course, talked about those shoes.
The father of three told the show’s host that he knew the slides weren’t his size but he “had to get the ’fit off," and sometimes you just have to do what you have to do to honor your aesthetic. “It might be 100 degrees, you might put on three jackets or something to get the ’fit off,” he continued like a true Fashion Person™. Even though Abloh told Refinery29 he thought it was "the most important outfit in recent history," the duo behind Diet Prada poked fun at West's style choice, advertising a limited-edition commemorative tee on their Instagram Story on Tuesday.
It appears West that is being a good sport about this whole thing, almost as if to say Oh, y’all thought my sandals were too small? What about now? As such, the rapper has been tweeting photos of himself in ridiculously oversized shoes.
We just have one question: What are those?! Hey, if you can’t beat 'em, join 'em, right ‘Ye?
