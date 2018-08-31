At the rate they are spilling information, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson should either have a reality show — á la Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross — or they should co-write their own romantic comedy. Today's info spill is related to the couple's first kiss. According to Grande, who spoke to Nicki Minaj in an interview for Queen Radio, their first kiss was "so dope," but not "too naughty."
"It was so cute," she said, adding, "He asked my permission to kiss me."
Grande did not elaborate as to where in their evolving and confusing timeline Davidson first kissed her. She and Davidson were first reported as dating in late May, but later revealed that they'd been in the throes of a relationship since probably a month earlier. Not to mention, Davidson wanted to marry her as soon as they started dating. They've also been talking about kids. This is young love.
Minaj, who reminisced about a time when Davidson and Grande came to the recording studio with her, added that the couple is perfect for each other because they're both "fucking crazy."
"It's like we're the boy and girl version of each other," Grande pointed out.
These "boy and girl versions" have recently come under inspection as Grande's album Sweetener makes the rounds. In particular, her song "Sweetener" — the eponymous track — has a lyric that goes, "I love the way you lick the bowl." Savvy internet-ers discovered that "lick the bowl" may be code for post-cunnilingus cleanup. Their first kiss may not have been "too naughty," but Davidson and Grande have been luxuriating in public naughtiness ever since they became a couple.
