Stop Everything! The Kardashians Are Having A Beauty Sale

If you're a Kardashian-Jenner super fan, brace yourself — the Kardashians are having a beauty sale (insert crying Kim GIF here). Even if you've resisted feeding into the Kardashian clan hype, now would be a good time to find out exactly why the products are adding millions to the reality stars' net worth.
The Labor Day deals cover KKW fragrances, almost everything from KKW Beauty, and the ever-popular Kylie Lip Kits. And even though the discounts expire on Monday, you can start shopping as early as Thursday afternoon. So, mark your work calendars and give your boss a heads up, because you're going to need an extra-long lunch break. (These products do have a tendency to sell out fast).
Not sure what to buy? Ahead, we've curated a list of the best-selling products to add to your shopping cart and broken down each deal in detail. Trust us: You'll be glad you spent the cash on that highlighting kit when you're binge-watching all 15 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on your day off.
