13 Under-The-Radar Labor Day Beauty Sales You Won't Want To Miss

But with all the flashy 40%-off discount codes and lavish gifts-with-purchase from the biggest stores, several of the smaller online sales are currently flying under the radar. That's why we scooped out the best deals — most of which have already started! — running online in honor of Labor Day. Think: concealers, eye creams, hot tools, and even beauty product bundles available for the sort of prices you only see on Black Friday.
Ready to empty your wallet from the comfort of your couch? Check out the best Labor Day beauty sales, ahead.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.