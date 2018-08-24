It's move-in week at the University of Pennsylvania, so The Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper took the opportunity to explore where famous alumni lived during their time on campus. We found out that both John Legend and Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. deputy attorney general who's been in the news so much lately, both lived on the main quad (though during different years), and that Elon Musk lived in a modest rowhouse.
Following in their father's footsteps — we all know how much he likes to brag about going to Wharton, even though what he actually did there is a mystery — both Ivanka and Tiffany Trump attended UPenn, with Ivanka graduating in 2004 and Tiffany in 2016.
The DP reported that Ivanka, who transferred there from Georgetown University in 2002, lived in The Left Bank, a "luxury loft apartment building" close to the center of campus. The building features a 24-hour fitness center, a garage, a billiards room, and a rooftop deck with a view of the city. According to Zillow, rental prices for a one-bedroom in the building currently range from around $1,800 to $2,500; for a two-bedroom, $2,500 to $2,800. Buying a unit will cost in the $400,000-to-$500,000 range.
Tiffany Trump lived at The Radian, an apartment building for students, as multiple sources in her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, told DP. Rents in the building start at $1,400 per room to live in a four-bedroom, two-bath suite; and go up to $2,100 for your own one-bedroom apartment. The building also has luxury amenities like a 24-hour fitness center and an "outdoor dining terrace and courtyard" (plus there's a Sweetgreen on the ground floor, score).
Since both have graduated, Ivanka and Tiffany have taken very different routes — Ivanka is a senior White House adviser, while Tiffany is partying at Pride (and liking anti-GOP posts on Instagram) while attending law school. But they'll always have their more innocent college years, before their father became the most scandal-plagued president in recent history.
