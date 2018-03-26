Tiffany Trump Liked This Anti-GOP March For Our Lives Post On Instagram

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's second-favorite daughter, keeps a pretty low profile. Her Instagram is much like that of any 20-something; there are photos of her fabulous vacations, of her working out and studying, with an occasional pic of her presidential family.
And while the 24-year-old law student hasn't waded into politics like her big sister Ivanka, her recent Instagram likes tell a curious tale of where she may stand on the issue of gun control.
On Saturday, Trump liked an Instagram post in support of the March for Our Lives, the nationwide pro-gun control protest organized in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Advertisement
"Today we participated in the #MarchForOurLives and I Feel SO proud! #EnoughIsEnough #NeverAgain #StudentActivists," the caption of the series of photos read.
One of the photos in the post was of someone holding a sign that read, "Next massacre will be the GOP in the midterm elections."
That could make for some awkward dinner table conversation.
While the White House has not totally balked at gun control considerations — first lady Melania Trump said she was "heartened" by the student activists and the president met with some of the survivors of the shooting — Republicans are rarely open to any legislation that could potentially limit gun rights.
With one of the rallying cries of the Never Again movement being "Vote them out!" and mounting evidence that a Blue Wave is actually real, it's a very real possibility that Republicans could see big losses come November.
Is "the forgotten Trump child" secretly hoping for a GOP purge in November and positioning herself as the radical anti-Ivanka? Or is she just in support of common sense gun reform that prioritizes the safety of children over the profits of the gun industry? Perhaps it's a little bit of both.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement