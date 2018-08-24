Sia Uses Her Real Face On Dating Apps & No One Knows Who She Is

Sia (full name Sia Furler) is one of the most mysterious faces, or rather wigs, in music. To Rolling Stone she opens up about how she, an enigma of a Grammy-winning artist in a Cruella de Vil wig, manages to use dating apps. (She was married from 2014 t0 2016 to filmmaker Erik Lang.)
Over the past decade, thanks to behind-the-scenes songwriting for other artists and her own music, Sia has become one of the most lucrative and influential artists in the industry. In fact, she is the only artist to ever have been invited for perform on Saturday Night Live three times in one year. And she has one unforgettable interaction that trumps (ha) them all.
The year was 2015, and it was a Saturday. While Sia was backstage at SNL, getting ready for the show, the night's host walked by and he happened to be a fan — it was Donald Trump.
"We’ve got to get a photo!" Sia recalls him saying. But, well aware of the optics of any permanent photo evidence of her and Trump, she politely declined, even adding, she says: "Actually, do you mind if we don’t? I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans, and I don’t want them to think that I support your views." Trump, she says, "respected" her decision to not take a photograph because he "viewed me as protecting my brand."
So what do you do after that? "I went into my dressing room and had crazy diarrhea," Sia tells Rolling Stone.
Here's a video of the two of them interacting and it's truly a different time.
