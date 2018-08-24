Sia Uses Her Real Face On Dating Apps & No One Knows Who She Is

Sia (full name Sia Furler) is one of the mysterious faces, or rather wigs, in music. To Rolling Stone she opens up about how she, an enigma of a Grammy-winning artist, wrapped in a Cruella de Vil wig, manages to use dating apps. (She was married from 2014 t0 2016 to filmmaker Erik Lang.)
Right now, she tells the magazine, she is using apps like Tinder and Bumble — the standard stuff. She uses a fake name, but a real photograph of herself, because for a long time, not a lot of people knew what Sia actually looked like. (Here she is at the airport recently for those of you who missed the few moments she's gone sans wig.) As far as a career on the app? She says she's a writer (Aw! Twins!), but if she's hitting it off with the potential Tinder boo, she reveals the truth, in format something like this: "I’m actually also a pop star called Sia." She says the biggest challenge isn't keeping her identity under wraps, but learning to date the American way. "I went on a couple of dates, and they were nice," she says. "I’m trying to practice intimacy. ’Cause we don’t date in Australia. We just get together.”
Advertisement
In addition to being one of the most mysterious women in music, she is also one of the most lucrative and influential artists in the industry. In fact, she is so lucrative and influential that she is the only artist to ever have been invited for perform on Saturday Night Live three times in one year. And she has one unforgettable interaction that trumps (ha) them all.
The year was 2015, and it was a Saturday. While Sia was backstage at SNL, getting ready for the show, the night's host walked by and he happened to be a fan — it was Donald Trump.
"We’ve got to get a photo!" Sia recalls him saying. But, well aware of the optics of any permanent photo evidence of her and Trump, she politely declined, even adding, she says: "Actually, do you mind if we don’t? I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans, and I don’t want them to think that I support your views." Trump, she says, "respected" her decision to not take a photograph because he "viewed me as protecting my brand."
So what do you do after that? "I went into my dressing room and had crazy diarrhoea," Sia tells Rolling Stone.
Here's a video of the two of them interacting and it's truly a different time.
Advertisement