Sia Uses Her Real Face On Dating Apps & No One Knows Who She Is

Right now, she tells the magazine, she is using apps like Tinder and Bumble — the standard stuff. She uses a fake name, but a real photograph of herself, because for a long time, not a lot of people knew what Sia actually looked like . (Here she is at the airport recently for those of you who missed the few moments she's gone sans wig.) As far as a career on the app? She says she's a writer (Aw! Twins!), but if she's hitting it off with the potential Tinder boo, she reveals the truth, in format something like this: "I’m actually also a pop star called Sia." She says the biggest challenge isn't keeping her identity under wraps, but learning to date the American way. "I went on a couple of dates, and they were nice," she says. "I’m trying to practice intimacy. ’Cause we don’t date in Australia. We just get together.”