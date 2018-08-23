Scott Eastwood Is Having A Lot Of Sex! Ask Him About It

I usually just assume everyone else is having a lot more sex than I am but Scott Eastwood would like to make it very clear. On a recent episode of his podcast, Live Life Better with Scott Eastwood, People reports that the 32-year-old actor sat down with sex expert Emily Morse and bravely admitted to having "a lot of sex."
He says he probably gets a "pretty good" scorecard from his partners because he's a "giver," whereas I am "not sure I should be listening to this."
Nevertheless, Eastwood, who actually once turned down the role of Christian Grey in 50 Shades Of Grey, persisted.
"Sex is healthy, people," he proclaimed. "Don’t shame it. Embrace it. Embrace it. Yes, that’s right. We’re talking about everything sex. How to have healthy sex. How to have some not-so-healthy sex. Dirty sex. More sex. Everyone should be having sex with themselves or with someone else."
Eastwood also took a moment to point out the double standard for women who choose to have a lot of sex.
"I think there’s a shaming thing too with women, which really sucks, where they use these terrible words like ‘whore’ and 'slut,'" he said. "And instead of embracing sexual culture, women put each other down. And it’s like, why the fuck would you call them that? Just because they fucked somebody?" True!
Anyways, there's another hour of this, if you'd like to listen to it in full below!
