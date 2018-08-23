It's never too early to hit up a Labor Day sale, right? The always savvy Japanese skin-care brand Tatcha agrees, because starting this Thursday select products will be 60% off. We're talking major discounts on limited-edition sets, which are packaged as duos that focus on things like "firming" and "brightening" and feature some of Tatcha's bestselling products, including the Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Serum. Of course, you have to act fast, because these prices will only last until September 2 and are only available on Tatcha.com.
Click through to see the three discounted sets, ahead.