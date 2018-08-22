Subscription boxes can be hit or miss. In theory, it’s a great opportunity to sample new products before committing to full size. But most times, you’re left with three or four minis that just don’t work for you. The Sephora Play box is an exception. Already we have a drawer full of Sephora samples, so this just saves us a trip to the store.
The August box is filled with products perfectly-sized for your back-to-school backpack. Between Econ 101 study group, debate club, and sorority parties, there’s not always time for a two-hour grooming session. These hair and makeup minis fit well in a shower caddy and they’re also good for on-the-go. From a best-selling bronzer to a multi-tasking hair styler, this month's Play box has everything you need to start off the school year strong.
Learn more about the six items featured in the August box ahead.