From the looks of things, Slice is the perfect combination of Ghost Busters and Stranger Things, featuring oodles of cheesy references and '80s-inspired visual effects. The film is directed by Austin Vesely, who has worked extensively with Chance the Rapper in the past on music videos for "Sunday Candy" and "Angels." Vesely also stars in the film as one of the murdered pizza boys, Sean. (You can see his unfortunate fate transpire in the trailer above).